Matthews International Co. (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 24th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

Shares of MATW opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

