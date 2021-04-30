Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 75044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

