MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

MXL stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 7,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

