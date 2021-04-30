McAdam LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

