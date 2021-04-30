McAdam LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McAdam LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $263.41 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.43 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.