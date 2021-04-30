McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

