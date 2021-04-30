McAdam LLC Sells 147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,254.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $669.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.25. The company has a market capitalization of $642.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

