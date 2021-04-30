McAdam LLC Sells 32,182 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,182 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

FNDE opened at $31.48 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64.

