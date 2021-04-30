McAdam LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

