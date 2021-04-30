McAdam LLC Sells 5,596 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,740,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $88.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.