McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

