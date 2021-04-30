McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.73.

MCD stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.28. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

