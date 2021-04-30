McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $235.69 and last traded at $235.69, with a volume of 102102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.41.

The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.28.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.