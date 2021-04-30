McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,613. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

