Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 83.5% in April

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Meituan in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Meituan has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

