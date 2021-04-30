Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 65,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.