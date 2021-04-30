Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. 387,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

