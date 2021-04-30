MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $35.32 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

