Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $509,832.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $509,832.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002370 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 108.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

DNA is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

