Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Holdings Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Methanex by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.