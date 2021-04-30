MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.24. 2,641,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.