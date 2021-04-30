MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Shares of MTG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 29,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,320. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

