MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGM Growth Properties traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 4413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

