MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MGM opened at $40.42 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

