MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 346,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.