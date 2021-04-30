Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,558,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,294,094 shares.The stock last traded at $253.88 and had previously closed at $261.97.

The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

