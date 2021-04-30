Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,982. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.