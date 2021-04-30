MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 1,191,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.