Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MITEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock remained flat at $$16.61 during trading hours on Friday. 84,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

