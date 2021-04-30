Mizuho Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $92.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

