Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $208.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $180.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

