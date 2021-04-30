MKM Partners Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $104.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $107.35. 10,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.