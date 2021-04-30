MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MKSI opened at $185.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

