MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $265.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

