Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MONRY stock remained flat at $$62.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Moncler has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

