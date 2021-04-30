Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MONRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MONRY stock remained flat at $$62.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Moncler has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

