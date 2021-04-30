Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.