Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 9,422 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.