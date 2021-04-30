Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $405,000 in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $494.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

