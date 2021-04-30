Morgan Stanley Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.17.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.59 on Monday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 222.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 74,246 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 160.0% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

