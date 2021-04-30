Morgan Stanley Cuts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target to $39.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DISCK opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Discovery has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.