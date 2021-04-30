Morgan Stanley Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.04.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.84 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

