Morgan Stanley Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $20.40 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

