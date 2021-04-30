Morgan Stanley Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HHC stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

