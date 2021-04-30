Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.