Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $435.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

SPGI opened at $392.70 on Friday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $393.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day moving average is $339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

