Morgan Stanley Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $25.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Tenaris by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

