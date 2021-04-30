Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. Volkswagen has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

