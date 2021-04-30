Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MORF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $347,412.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 476,650 shares of company stock worth $25,449,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

