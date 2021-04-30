Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,888 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Euronav by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

