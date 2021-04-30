Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,151 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TPL traded up $16.79 on Friday, hitting $1,591.80. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,291. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,554.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $957.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

